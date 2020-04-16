Sponsored head shave helps keep Arc afloat
PUBLISHED: 11:58 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 16 April 2020
Archant
An Axminster based mental health charity is receiving a much needed cash boost thanks to a local woman’s sponsored head shave.
Jaime Lee shed her locks to raise money for local counselling service Arc which, like many charities, is finding it difficult to raise funds during the coronavirus lockdown.
It is hoped the head shave will raise at least £850 for the group, which is based at Axminster Medical Practice.
Jaime said: “Arc has provided my family with outstanding lifesaving mental health support and I believe that this support will be needed to an even greater extent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I decided to do a sponsored head-shave as traditional methods of fundraising can’t be undertaken right now and Arc needs funds to continue to operate.”
The hair clipping was carried out at Jaime’s home by her husband Adrian.
The couple hit the headlines recently after they gave a home to Jake, the friendly jackdaw, who they nursed back to health after being dropped outside their home by a seagull.
You can support Jaime and ARC by logging on to the just giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jaime-lee1
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.