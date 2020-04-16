Sponsored head shave helps keep Arc afloat

Jaime before the head shave with Jake the jackdaw Picture Submitted Archant

An Axminster based mental health charity is receiving a much needed cash boost thanks to a local woman’s sponsored head shave.

Adrian Lee clips his wife Jaime's hair. Adrian Lee clips his wife Jaime's hair.

Jaime Lee shed her locks to raise money for local counselling service Arc which, like many charities, is finding it difficult to raise funds during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is hoped the head shave will raise at least £850 for the group, which is based at Axminster Medical Practice.

Jaime after shedding her locks Jaime after shedding her locks

Jaime said: “Arc has provided my family with outstanding lifesaving mental health support and I believe that this support will be needed to an even greater extent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I decided to do a sponsored head-shave as traditional methods of fundraising can’t be undertaken right now and Arc needs funds to continue to operate.”

The hair clipping was carried out at Jaime’s home by her husband Adrian.

The couple hit the headlines recently after they gave a home to Jake, the friendly jackdaw, who they nursed back to health after being dropped outside their home by a seagull.

You can support Jaime and ARC by logging on to the just giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jaime-lee1