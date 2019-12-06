Advanced search

Honiton Lions support local causes

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 December 2019

Honiton and District Lions Club members present cheques to local organisations. Picture: HDL

Archant

Honiton and District Lions Club has been busy supporting local causes.

The lady members presented £300 to Hospice Honiton and a similar amount to cancer charity FORCE, the proceeds of their Pamper Evening.

The cheque for the latter charity was received by David and Jean Cantell, while Toni Hiscocks and Mary Boshaw received the donation on behalf of Hospiscare.

At an earlier presentation evening the Lions donated cheques for £300 to the RNIB, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Blind Veterans, See the Future, Seeability, The West of England School for the Blind and Devon in Sight.

This money for these donations was raised at the club's annual duck race at the Otter Inn Weston in August.

Further donations were made to TRIP (£500), Project Food (£100), Honiton Carers (£225) and Honiton ATC (£150).

The Lions will be helping with the senior citizens dinner at the community college on Tuesday, December 17, and have donated £150 towards the cost.

A spokesman said: "We will this year be collecting unwanted Christmas presents to help raise funds, and hopefully having a stall outside the church in January to accept unwanted gifts. "At Tesco we will be having collection buckets on Monday December 9 and on Monday, December 23 when Rudolph will be present.

Meanwhile the club is continuing to collect unwanted spectacles at various locations around the town.

