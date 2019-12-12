Advanced search

Reisdents make a date to help lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 17:01 12 December 2019

Bill Hancox, from Homebredy House, with Lyme RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery. Picture: Peter Hampton

Bill Hancox, from Homebredy House, with Lyme RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery. Picture: Peter Hampton

Calendars created by residents at a retired people's housing complex has raised money for Lyme Regis lifeboat.

The calendar produced to help the RNLI. Picture: Peter HamptonThe calendar produced to help the RNLI. Picture: Peter Hampton

Last week Bill Hancox, from Homebredy House, in Bridport, presented a cheque for £106 to Krys Lavery - the RNLI's Lyme shop manager.

The money was raised by the residents through donations and the sale of the calendars.

Homebredy House manager Jacqui Street explained that Bill had put together the calendar with contributions in rhyme and paintings from members of the Homebredy House, art and poetry clubs.

The front page is devoted to lifeboats and crews with a collection of humorous rhymes and pictures to enjoy throughout the year.

The cheque was presented at an afternoon tea party during which a further £104.50 was raised through sales of RNLI goodies at a pop-up shop.

Nick Marks, lifeboat operations manager for Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat station said: "We are very grateful to the residents of Homebredy House for this donation, the RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea."

