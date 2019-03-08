Chilli and comedy at Colyton

Debbie Meakin, Margaret Smith (director), Stephen Knight and Steph Letten in rehearsal. Picture Sue Whitell. Archant

Tickets selling fast for theatre’s group’s next show

Tickets are selling fast for Colyton Theatre Group’s forthcoming café-theatre production called “Chilli-com-Comedy”.

It takes place at Colyton Town Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 14 to 16.

The doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Box offices are at The Little Shop, Colyton, and the Owl and Pyramid book shop, Fore Street, Seaton.

The tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £7 for children.

The evening will comprise a complimentary cocktail on arrival, a two-course supper with a meat and vegetarian option, served at your table, and a one-act comedy play. This will be ‘Gilly’s Gem’, a production that is being directed by the theatre group’s very own Maggie Smith.

Previous plays directed by her have received awards, including ‘Best of the West’ for one-act plays awarded by the All-England Theatre Festival.

Organisers say: “Why not gather your friends together and block book your tickets to share a table for supper and a theatrical delight?”