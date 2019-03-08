Chilli and comedy at Colyton
PUBLISHED: 08:01 10 March 2019
Archant
Tickets selling fast for theatre’s group’s next show
Tickets are selling fast for Colyton Theatre Group’s forthcoming café-theatre production called “Chilli-com-Comedy”.
It takes place at Colyton Town Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 14 to 16.
The doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Box offices are at The Little Shop, Colyton, and the Owl and Pyramid book shop, Fore Street, Seaton.
The tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £7 for children.
The evening will comprise a complimentary cocktail on arrival, a two-course supper with a meat and vegetarian option, served at your table, and a one-act comedy play. This will be ‘Gilly’s Gem’, a production that is being directed by the theatre group’s very own Maggie Smith.
Previous plays directed by her have received awards, including ‘Best of the West’ for one-act plays awarded by the All-England Theatre Festival.
Organisers say: “Why not gather your friends together and block book your tickets to share a table for supper and a theatrical delight?”
