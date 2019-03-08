Cat loses leg in Axminster 'dog attack'

A distraught pet owner whose cat was mauled by a leashed dog is asking its owner to come forward and take responsibility for the incident.

Kim Hollands' 11-year-old cat, Nelson, lost a leg in the attack in Tigers Way, Axminster, last Thursday (September 19).

Miss Hollands said her confidence in humans hit 'rock bottom' after the dog owner walked away from the cat, which dragged itself into nearby undergrowth and collapsed in a pool of blood.

Nelson was found by Miss Hollands and a neighbour who followed a bloody trail to the bushes.

The cat was rushed to Honiton Small Animal Centre and had his leg, which was seriously damaged in the attack, amputated.

Miss Hollands said: "The dog had bit right through his leg, snapping the bone.

"His elbow was dislocated and there were bite marks up the leg.

"He had to have the leg amputated at the shoulder. It was too badly damaged to save."

Miss Hollands faced a bill of upwards of £800 in veterinary bills, but has been buoyed by an online fundraiser launched by sympathetic residents.

So far, more than £600 has been raised by well-wishers.

Miss Hollands said: "The people of Axminster and surrounding areas have been amazing."

She said Nelson was a popular cat in the neighbourhood, and would regularly approach people for fuss.

Police have been notified of the incident and are seeking witnesses to help locate the dog's owner.

Miss Hollands said: "She knew what her dog had done, but callously chose to walk away and leave Nelson like that.

"I want her to come forward and apologise. Something towards the vet bills would go a long way.

"I don't want the dog to be put down or taken off her."

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating a report that a cat was seriously injured by a dog in an Axminster street.

"The incident happened in Tigers Way sometime between 4pm and midnight.

"The owner of the cat reported that her pet was attacked by a dog being walked in the street by a female owner.

"The cat's leg had to be amputated.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/085680/19."