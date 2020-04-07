Garden centre chefs provide meals for Axminster Primary pupils

Neil Barber preparing meals for school pupils in the kitchens at Otter Garden Centre. Picture: Otter Archant

Hard working kitchen staff at Axminster Primary Academy have been given a well earned break - thanks to caterers at Otter Nurseries.

Otter Garden Centre in busier times. Picture Google Maps Otter Garden Centre in busier times. Picture Google Maps

They have offered to cook the meals for those pupils who are entitled to them for three days this week.

Acorn Multi Academy Trust executive head Andrea Rice said: “They will have a selection of meals cooked at Otter Nurseries which will then be delivered out in the usual way.

“We are delighted with their support as it gives our team a well-earned rest and continues to provide our children with a nutritious meal made with high quality ingredients.

“We would like to thank Jacqui Taylor and Arron Taylor from Otter Nurseries for making this possible.

“Over the Easter holidays meals will continue to be cooked and delivered in the usual way, except for Good Friday and Easter Monday when all schools are closed.

“After the holidays we will continue with our meals service as long as we have sufficient staff and deliveries of food.

“We feel that this is the best option for our children to ensure they have a high quality cooked meal which is delivered to their door and this also helps families to stay safe by staying indoors.

“The Government has recently announced the introduction of vouchers for free school meals children who are not in school. We are not intending to make use of these vouchers while we still offer a full service. If the situation changes then we will update you on how you can access these.

“We have been very fortunate that Rachel Portlock and the rest of the kitchen team at our Axminster kitchen have been doing a fantastic job by continuing to cook meals for children in school and also delivering them to those families that are entitled to them.”

A spokeswoman at Otter Nurseries said: “We are really pleased to be able to help local schools by providing meals for the children of key workers and vulnerable children needing a meal delivered each day.

“Well done to two of our chefs for volunteering to cook 300 school dinners today which will be enjoyed by these children over the coming week.

“Their efforts will also give the hardworking school cook some much needed time off.”

Otter Garden Centre is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.