Celebrating apples at the THG

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 September 2019

Gail McGarva at her upturned Story Boat. Picture: SUBMITTED

Gail McGarva at her upturned Story Boat. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Apple Day, at the THG on Saturday, October 5, will offer visitors the chance to be creative.

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery will be celebrating the fruit harvest with Apple Day.

The gallery is offering a free apple-themed afternoon of fun between 2 - 5pm, on Saturday, October 5.

Visitors to the day will have the chance to:

Press apples and make their own apple juice

- Try green woodworking with The Bodgers

- Climb inside Gail McGarva's magical Storyboat

- Create their own apple puppet

- Toast mini toffee apples

- Get decorated with some harvest-themed facepainting

- Enjoy the THG garden with live music and a pop-up bar

The event is part of the programme of events accompanying the new exhibition, Well Trodden Wrong Ways, which runs until Saturday, October 26.

The exhibition is showing commissioned work by two South West artists, Jo Lathwood and Paul Blakemore, the exhibition explores the Jurassic Coast through drawings, films and sculpture.

Visitors can have a go at decoding Jo's detailed coastal drawings and join in a coded garden treasure hunt - with prizes!

For more details, visit www.thelmahulbert.com

