Axminster flower arrangers celebrate Easter blooms

Axminster ladies with their daffodil designs (l to r) Carole Hanna, Gillie George, Julia Yates and Ann Keane. Picturet: Jackie Nicholls Archant

Workshop features an array of ‘dancing daffodils’

Axminster ladies were amongst a group who proved Spring had definitely sprung during a recent flower arranging workshop.

Using locally grown bulbs and flowers they made a natural woodland design during the session at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

Carole Hanna said: “It really was dancing daffodils! I learnt a lot about working with bulbs and ensuring daffodils take up the water. Most of all – it was fun.”

Julia Yates added: “This was a very natural design. I loved seeing and learning how to place bulbs in a different way. I was extremely pleased with my arrangement.”

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville design, who teaches the workshops, said: “There is nothing that says Spring more than daffodils. These flowers always make people feel better and happier as they are a reminder of sunshine on the way.

“Every lady produced a beautiful end result that they could make again at home on their own. It was just fabulous.”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.