Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster flower arrangers celebrate Easter blooms

PUBLISHED: 08:24 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 23 April 2019

Axminster ladies with their daffodil designs (l to r) Carole Hanna, Gillie George, Julia Yates and Ann Keane. Picturet: Jackie Nicholls

Axminster ladies with their daffodil designs (l to r) Carole Hanna, Gillie George, Julia Yates and Ann Keane. Picturet: Jackie Nicholls

Archant

Workshop features an array of ‘dancing daffodils’

Axminster ladies were amongst a group who proved Spring had definitely sprung during a recent flower arranging workshop.

Using locally grown bulbs and flowers they made a natural woodland design during the session at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

Carole Hanna said: “It really was dancing daffodils! I learnt a lot about working with bulbs and ensuring daffodils take up the water. Most of all – it was fun.”

Julia Yates added: “This was a very natural design. I loved seeing and learning how to place bulbs in a different way. I was extremely pleased with my arrangement.”

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville design, who teaches the workshops, said: “There is nothing that says Spring more than daffodils. These flowers always make people feel better and happier as they are a reminder of sunshine on the way.

“Every lady produced a beautiful end result that they could make again at home on their own. It was just fabulous.”

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton at Twickenham – How Portsmouth were toppled on Easter Saturday

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton at Twickenham – How Portsmouth were toppled on Easter Saturday

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster flower arrangers celebrate Easter blooms

Axminster ladies with their daffodil designs (l to r) Carole Hanna, Gillie George, Julia Yates and Ann Keane. Picturet: Jackie Nicholls

Upottery Reserves net back to back six goal successes

Upottery at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 17 19TI 3021. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs out in force for the Kilmington Kanter

AVR members at the Kilmington Kanter. Picture AVR

Honiton at Twickenham – How Portsmouth were toppled on Easter Saturday

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Axe Cliff Easter Bowl competition win for club steward Phil Hellier

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists