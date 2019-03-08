Celebrations as Beer Men's Shed officially opens

Councillor Geoff Pook, East Devon Cllr for Beer & Branscombe cuts the ribbon to officially open the Beer Men's Shed with L-R Cllr Susie Bond, Cllr Ben Ingham & Chris Pickles.Picture: Guy Newman © Guy Newman

A community initiative to help reduce mental health issues and isolation among men has raised more than £10,000 to build a workshop.

Beer Men's Shed utilised the financial nous of several organisations to build the shed, which will get men together from the area to make things.

The charity says the move will help them socialise, improve their mental and physical health, and feel less isolated

Beer Men's Shed raised more than £10,000 as part of a crowdfunding campaign to build the workshop, which included a contribution from East Devon District Council of £4,500, £700 from Devon County Council's Community Chest and £500 from Devon and Cornwall Police's Community Resilience Fund.

In addition to the crowdfunding campaign, Clinton Devon Estates cleared the land for the shed to go on for free. Many of the tools, other items and help were donated or provided at cost by a variety of other local businesses, groups and individuals.

Men's Sheds are non-profit organisations that originated in Australia and have spread throughout the world.

Chris Pickles, chairman of Beer Men's Shed, said: "We really appreciate the help that East Devon District Council has given us, not just from its own grant but also through its crowdfunding scheme which has meant that local people and organisations could join in as well. The result is that we received more donations that took us beyond our target, and we now have a Men's Shed that is even better equipped than we had hoped."

Money available from Crowdfund East Devon is in addition to a large amount of county-wide crowdfunding money available from Devon County Council and Devon and Cornwall Police, as part of the Crowdfund Devon partnership.

Anyone involved with a not-for-profit group who wants to find out more about crowdfunding can attend two free 'introduction to crowdfunding' sessions on Monday, November 18 (3pm - 4.30pm at Blackdown House, Honiton) and Monday, December 2 (5pm - 6.30pm at Exmouth Town Hall).

To book, email crowdfund@eastdevon.gov.uk stating which you want to book onto, and how many people you would be sending along. The sessions are limited to a maximum of three places per organisation.