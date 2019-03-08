Steam train celebrates a special birthday
PUBLISHED: 12:01 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 18 July 2019
Antiques Roadshow star is 'chuffed' to be Peco's guest of honour at the party
A very special 40th birthday was celebrated at Pecorama's Beer Heights Light Railway recently.
Built in 1979 by Roger Marsh, the "Thomas II" locomotive, the first of this class, has since been replicated across the country.
Special guest for the day was Paul Atterbury, best known for his appearances on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. He helped to celebrate the occasion by cutting a special birthday cake. During his speech, Paul said that it was a remarkable moment in his life and that never before and probably never again would he be depicted in icing sugar!
An intensive train service ran throughout the day with up to 10 locomotives in steam. Many of the passenger trains were double-headed.
Peco also welcomed five visiting engines and the whole line-up included both the youngest and the oldest Thomas II locomotives - the former completed just days before the event.
Peco is a family run business that has been manufacturing model railway products for railway enthusiasts since 1946.
