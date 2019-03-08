Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Steam train celebrates a special birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:01 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 18 July 2019

Paul Atterbury driving Thomas 11. Picture Pecorama

Paul Atterbury driving Thomas 11. Picture Pecorama

Archant

Antiques Roadshow star is 'chuffed' to be Peco's guest of honour at the party

Pictured at the Peco celebrations are (l to r) Michael Pritchard, chairman, John Macdougall, chief mechanical engineer of the BHLR, Matthew BHLR driver and Paul Atterbury. Picture PecoramaPictured at the Peco celebrations are (l to r) Michael Pritchard, chairman, John Macdougall, chief mechanical engineer of the BHLR, Matthew BHLR driver and Paul Atterbury. Picture Pecorama

A very special 40th birthday was celebrated at Pecorama's Beer Heights Light Railway recently.

Built in 1979 by Roger Marsh, the "Thomas II" locomotive, the first of this class, has since been replicated across the country.

Special guest for the day was Paul Atterbury, best known for his appearances on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. He helped to celebrate the occasion by cutting a special birthday cake. During his speech, Paul said that it was a remarkable moment in his life and that never before and probably never again would he be depicted in icing sugar!

An intensive train service ran throughout the day with up to 10 locomotives in steam. Many of the passenger trains were double-headed.

Peco also welcomed five visiting engines and the whole line-up included both the youngest and the oldest Thomas II locomotives - the former completed just days before the event.

Peco is a family run business that has been manufacturing model railway products for railway enthusiasts since 1946.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Steam train celebrates a special birthday

Paul Atterbury driving Thomas 11. Picture Pecorama

AVR annual general meeting sees chair Garry Perratt hand over to Lesley Adams

Running

Honiton Coppers Group joy for Cathy Williams and Sue Langdon

Golf club and ball

Honiton’s Hot Shot bowlers receive their Bowl International award.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Running Club mascot Wile E Coyote out and about once again

Honiton Running Club members at the Blackdown Beauty Social Run., Picture HRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists