Seaton Tramway to celebrate its 50th anniversary

A tram leaves Colyton station. Picture: Seaton Tramway Archant

Exciting plans to celebrate Seaton Tramway’s 50th anniversary are well on track

Throughout Friday, August 28, its entire fleet of 13 operational trams will be in service, travelling between Seaton and Colyton.

Heritage trams that ran on the streets of London, Bournemouth and Exeter will be making the six-mile round trip.

Scale replica trams like the Blackpool Boat tram and London Metropolitan car will also be making their way through the Axe Valley.

Seaton Tramway has been based in the town for the past half century, following the acquisition of the closed railway line in 1969.

The first tram, No 8, departed Riverside Depot on August 28, 1970. Only going as far as Bobsworth Bridge, it was named after the cost of a trip - One Shilling (5p).

Over the following 10 years the tramway track was extended to Colyton , with its first passenger service arriving in the town in 1980.

Tram No 8 will make that trip once again on August 28, affording enthusiasts the chance to capture some historic photos, up and down the line.

Through the years the tramway extended toward Seaton’s Harbour Road, made extensions to its depot and Colyton Station, and eventually saw the construction of its new £3 million station at Seaton.

Currently the tramway is delivering its ‘Travels Through Heritage and the Axe Valley’ project which will see the construction of two new stops along the three-mile line. The Riverside Depot and new Wetlands Halt will open to passengers in 2021.

Next year also sees the creation of a new learning and activity department, working closely with local schools and colleges in STEM subject areas and in partnership with Seaton Jurassic and Seaton Wetlands.

In June, Seaton Tramway held its first Tramathon Live Appeal on Facebook showing viewers behind the scenes. It raised more than £31,000 to help secure the future of the tramway.

Josh Castree, marketing manager, said: “We saw amazing support and thank each and every person who donated, big or small.”

Seaton Tramway is now open daily from 10am, running trams every 20 minutes. It has received the Visit England ‘We’re Good To Go’ Mark and the AA Covid Safety Mark for the installation of new health and safety procedures, keeping staff and visitors safe during their visit.

Visit: www.tram.co.uk/