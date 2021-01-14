Celebs urged to lead by example and stay away from Devon

Published: 1:00 PM January 14, 2021

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is asking high profile figures to set a good example to the wider public during this third national lockdown.

Commissioner Alison Hernandez says celebrities have an opportunity to influence the nation in a hugely positive way by not travelling to the region while the entire country is in Tier 5 restrictions.

She is urging them, as well as the wider public, not to travel to Devon and Cornwall and risk spreading this new, highly contagious variant of coronavirus.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown last night with tougher restrictions on travel throughout the UK.

In Devon and Cornwall, there have previously been reports of people travelling to the area to visit second homes. One recent high-profile case saw police officers turn away five people from Tier 4 areas on the Isles of Scilly, the only UK area to remain in Tier 1.

Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “We know Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are absolutely beautiful and it’s totally understandable that people would want to spend time here – our thriving tourism industry is evidence of that.

“However, at a time when stopping the spread of this terrible virus is more important than ever, I must urge people not to make unnecessary journeys to the region.

“This new strain of Covid-19 is spreading much faster and we must do everything we can to protect our residents and the NHS.

“I would particularly like to appeal to celebrities and high-profile social media stars. By not conducting unnecessary trips to the region you will be setting a fantastic example to the wider public and, in doing so, encouraging more people to stick to the rules.

“I would urge you to lead by example and together we will come through this.

“There will, of course, come a time when Devon and Cornwall can welcome back visitors with open arms, and while that time isn’t now, I would urge you all to #ComeBackLater.”

People fleeing domestic abuse are among the people still permitted to travel and Commissioner Hernandez says this remains a vital right.

She said: “We will continue to help and protect those who need to get away from abusive situations and those people are obviously welcome in Devon and Cornwall.

“We commission a wide range of domestic abuse services that are still available around the clock to anyone who needs them. Please contact our Victim Care Unit (VCU) on 01392 475900 or visit the website.”

You must not leave your home unless you have a reasonable excuse (for example, for work or education purposes). If you need to travel you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live – and look to reduce the number of journeys you make overall. The list of reasons you can leave your home and area include, but are not limited to:

Work, here you cannot reasonably work from home

Accessing education and for caring responsibilities

Visiting those in your support bubble – or your childcare bubble for childcare

Visiting hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

Buying goods or services that you need, but this should be within your local area wherever possible

Outdoor exercise. This should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel a short distance within your area to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space)

Attending the care and exercise of an animal, or veterinary services

If you need to travel, walk or cycle where possible, and plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport. This will allow you to practice social distancing while you travel.