Councillor pledges to appease concerns regarding approved bid for 74 homes at Colyton CeramTec site

A ward councillor for the Coly Valley said he is 'fully committed' to address people's worries regarding an application to build more than 70 homes on a former factory site.

Councillor Paul Arnott said four years of 'uncertainty' since the closure of CeramTec is now at an end, and it is a 'great relief' to have clarity on what will happen to the three-hectare site.

Earlier this month, East Devon District Council's development management committee gave the go-ahead on a bid to redevelop the area. An outline application, submitted by Homes England, for 74 homes - 20 per cent to be affordable - and up to 1,000 sqm of employment space won approval from district planners.

Cllr Arnott said: "I well understand the concerns of some, and will work to help active liaison with both Homes England and the eventual builders to ensure that the community is kept properly informed as things progress, and that any worries are communicated to those in authority if or when problems occur. This is an outline approval, the vital first stage, but there will be plenty of time and opportunity for local residents to contribute further as the site moves towards full approval in the months to come.

"I am fully committed to helping those with worries throughout."

The former factory, on Sidmouth Road, at one stage employed more than 200 people, but it closed four years ago.

Homes England since purchased the site, and their outline scheme for up to 74 new homes, plus up to 1,000 square metres of employment space, was approved by councillors last week. The government agency will now work towards finding a developer to deliver the proposals.

Cllr Arnott said Homes England is 'obliged' to deliver on four principle outcomes pinpointed by Colyton's community.

They are a large green space, some affordable homes (pepper-potted across the development), business capacity, and sufficient parking not to create further problems on the Sidmouth Road.

Cllr Arnott said: "The real work starts here, and everyone in Colyton must now be vigilant both to ensure that what has been promised is delivered, and also that it is of the highest possible standard."

A further application for the detailed elements of the scheme is now expected to be submitted.