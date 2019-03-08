Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Councillor pledges to appease concerns regarding approved bid for 74 homes at Colyton CeramTec site

PUBLISHED: 14:14 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 September 2019

An artist's impression of the CeramTec homes development Picture: LHC ARCHITECTURE

An artist's impression of the CeramTec homes development Picture: LHC ARCHITECTURE

Archant

A ward councillor for the Coly Valley said he is 'fully committed' to address people's worries regarding an application to build more than 70 homes on a former factory site.

Councillor Paul Arnott said four years of 'uncertainty' since the closure of CeramTec is now at an end, and it is a 'great relief' to have clarity on what will happen to the three-hectare site.

Earlier this month, East Devon District Council's development management committee gave the go-ahead on a bid to redevelop the area. An outline application, submitted by Homes England, for 74 homes - 20 per cent to be affordable - and up to 1,000 sqm of employment space won approval from district planners.

Cllr Arnott said: "I well understand the concerns of some, and will work to help active liaison with both Homes England and the eventual builders to ensure that the community is kept properly informed as things progress, and that any worries are communicated to those in authority if or when problems occur. This is an outline approval, the vital first stage, but there will be plenty of time and opportunity for local residents to contribute further as the site moves towards full approval in the months to come.

"I am fully committed to helping those with worries throughout."

The former factory, on Sidmouth Road, at one stage employed more than 200 people, but it closed four years ago.

Homes England since purchased the site, and their outline scheme for up to 74 new homes, plus up to 1,000 square metres of employment space, was approved by councillors last week. The government agency will now work towards finding a developer to deliver the proposals.

Cllr Arnott said Homes England is 'obliged' to deliver on four principle outcomes pinpointed by Colyton's community.

They are a large green space, some affordable homes (pepper-potted across the development), business capacity, and sufficient parking not to create further problems on the Sidmouth Road.

Cllr Arnott said: "The real work starts here, and everyone in Colyton must now be vigilant both to ensure that what has been promised is delivered, and also that it is of the highest possible standard."

A further application for the detailed elements of the scheme is now expected to be submitted.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dunks in midweek action at Budleigh

Goal!

Seaton ladies crowned Over-50s Division One champions with two games to play

Seaton's triumphant triples team; Maria Johnson (lead), Pat Whitworth (number 2) and Di Morley (skip

Honiton RFC U9s seeking new players

Chard juniors

Hippos edged out by high-flying Bovey Tracey

Football on pitch

Lyme Regis ladies edged out in Benevolent Triples

Lyme Regis bowlers Sue Rowe, Pam Weech and Ann Allman after winning their semi-final of the Benevolent Triples. Picture LRBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists