Chance to nominate your Lockdown Legends who could feature in photographic exhibition

Lockdown Legends can be nominated Picture: RAMM Archant

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum is looking for your Lockdown Legends for a photographic exhibition, created by the public.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: RAMM Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: RAMM

RAMM, alongside Liveable Exeter and Exeter City Council want to hear about people around the county who have shown particular kindness, courage, humanity or ingenuity.

Lockdown Legends will celebrate the resilience of the people of Devon who have helped the most vulnerable in our society during the Covid-19 crisis.

The museum wants to hear your uplifting stories about the heroic and selfless actions of individuals who have gone above and beyond to help others during this unprecedented time.

Perhaps you know a care worker or member of NHS staff who has been working long hours, or you are thankful to your local bus driver or refuse collector.

Lockdown Legends. Picture: RAMM Lockdown Legends. Picture: RAMM

Have you benefitted from the support of your local food bank and the individuals working there or has a postal worker brightened your day with a friendly chat?

Has your teacher been providing exciting lessons to do at home or is there a young person who’s been doing shopping for a neighbour you’d like to nominate?

If you know someone who you would like to receive the recognition they deserve go to RAMM’s website to submit your entry.

You will need to have a photographic portrait of the nominee as well as no more than 100 words on why you feel that individual deserves to be recognised.

RAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends. Picture: RAMM RAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends. Picture: RAMM

Images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys, rather than its technical expertise.

All entries will be considered by a judging panel and 100 people will be chosen.

Those 100 will feature in a photographic exhibition on RAMM’s Showcase digital exhibition space, as well as an exhibition in the city at a date to be confirmed.

When the exhibition has finished, the stories and photos will be stored at the Devon Heritage Centre for future generations.

Angela Rippon will be among the judges for the Lockdown Legends exhibition. Picture: Giles Park Angela Rippon will be among the judges for the Lockdown Legends exhibition. Picture: Giles Park

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, July 19, with the final 100 Lockdown Legends being announced in August.

To submit your entry, visit www.rammuseum.org.uk/getting-involved/lockdown-legends