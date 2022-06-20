Chancellor praises broadband roll-out plans during visit to Jurassic Fibre

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited Jurassic Fibre in Honiton and praised its plans to increase the roll-out of its ultrafast network in the South West.

During the Chancellor’s visit on Friday, June 10, the chief executive of Jurassic Fibre announced that the company intends to extend the network to 500,000 homes and businesses across 30 towns and villages by 2026.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak at Jurassic Fibre, Honiton, with chief executive Michael Maltby and Conservative candidate Helen Hurford - Credit: Jurassic Fibre

Michael Maltby said: “Jurassic Fibre has achieved some phenomenal milestones in our short history, including connecting 100,000 South West-based households and businesses to ultrafast broadband in just four years. Our investment in the region has made gigabit speeds a reality for many rural communities. But we’re not stopping here. There is a still a long way to go in bringing the South West’s digital infrastructure up to the levels required in the 21st century.

“By increasing our commitment to 500,000 homes and businesses in the next four years, we are firmly demonstrating our dedication to both supporting the Government’s levelling up agenda and making the South West an attractive region to live, work, invest and visit.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak at Jurassic Fibre, Honiton - Credit: Jurassic Fibre

During his tour of the Jurassic Fibre’s HQ in Honiton, Mr Sunak said: ““Improving digital connectivity across rural communities in the South West is a vital part of our ambitions to level up every corner of the country.

“Through better access to ultrafast broadband, people and businesses in the region can benefit from the same opportunities afforded to regions like London and the South East. Jurassic Fibre has been a stalwart champion in bringing ever greater broadband access to areas like Devon.

“It has been great to see their business in action and to learn more about the positive impact they are having on the regional economy, not only through job creation in their own company, but enabling the growth of local businesses and boosting employment."

Jurassic Fibre chief executive Michael Maltby, Conservative candidate Helen Hurford and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - Credit: Jurassic Fibre

Mr Sunak was in the area to support the Tiverton and Honiton Conservative candidate Helen Hurford in advance of the by-election on 23rd June. She accompanied him on his visit to Jurassic Fibre.

The other candidates standing are:

Jordan Donoghue-Morgan (Heritage Party)

Andy Foan (Reform UK)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrats)

Liz Pole (Labour Party)

Frankie Rufolo (The For Britain Movement)

Ben Walker (UKIP)

Gill Westcott (Green Party)