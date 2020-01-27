Chard students raise £3,600 for Crisis at Christmas Appeal

Head Dave MacCormick with Year 9 students Alexander Brooks-Waite and Ella Bool. Picture: Caroline Spokes Archant

Students at Holyrood Academy raised more than £3,600 for the Crisis at Christmas Appeal last month.

The money is used to help eliminate homelessness in the UK and provide shelter, medical care, food and company to those who need it during the Christmas week.

Students at the Chard academy raised enough money to look after 120 people for the entire seven day festive period.

Holyrood headteacher Dave MacCormick said: "We are extremely proud of our students' efforts to raise money for this worthy cause.

"They organised raffles, sold their crafts, held bake sales, arranged football competitions and even set up a pop-up nail bar to raise money.

"Our staff undertook a 110 mile sponsored bike ride, too.

"I was so proud of our community for pulling together to support those who need our help. I would like to thank everyone who kindly donated to our collections."

