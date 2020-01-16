New Holyrood School head's vision for the future

Dave MacCormick with Year 7 students Charlie Nicholls and Gabriele Kutkaite. Picture: Holyrood Academy Archant

The new head of Holyrood School at Chard has revealed his vision for the future.

Dave MacCormick said he will focus on 'student achievement and building a culture wherein students are happy and proud of their school'.

Mr MacCormick took over as head at the start of this month.

He has been part of the senior leadership team at Holyrood for the past three-and-a-half-years.

A keen cyclist and triathlete, Mr MacCormick has brought a range of experience in pastoral provision and leadership.

He also brings extensive experience of raising standards across various schools, particularly in improving GCSE and A-Level support and outcomes for students.

He said: "I am delighted and proud to have been appointed as the new headteacher for Holyrood Academy.

"I feel humbled and excited to have the opportunity to lead this school and build upon its many strengths."

He acknowledges that 'some families may be understandably nervous about the changes in leadership and I wish to reassure the community that I am very aware of the strengths and areas for development of the Academy.

"Every decision I make will have the very best interests of our students at heart and I welcome your feedback on any aspect of what we do.

"I am very fortunate to lead a dedicated and skilled team of staff who work tirelessly in the best interests of our students."

Mr MacCormick is inviting the whole community to attend a presentation and informal Q&A session on Tuesday, January 28, at 6pm in the Upper Site Hall.

He added : "I believe that the best schools have very open and positive relationships with their communities and I hope this opportunity to ask any questions of my senior leadership team and I will pave the way for improving our links and communication with everyone involved with the school.

"My beliefs about education are very simple - that every student, regardless of background or ability, should be supported and challenged to achieve the very best they can."

"Academic achievement is of paramount importance here and education has a unique power to unlock doors to opportunities in the future - this is the core purpose of Holyrood."