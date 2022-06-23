Get on your dancing shoes: Summer ball in Chard
- Credit: Henry and Jeannie Clark.
Dancing Dou Henry and Jennie are hosting a summer ball at Chard Guildhall this July.
The dancing will start on Saturday, July 23, at the Chard Guidhall with the theme 'summer ball', from 8pm to 10:30pm. Join them for a bit of ballroom, Sequence, old-time dancing and more.
Organisers say this is not an event for beginners, prior knowledge of dancing is needed before the event.
Other events include a Blue Skies and Sunshine dance on August 20, Indian Sumer on September 3 and an Autumn ball on October 15.
November 12 will be Sparklers Night, and on December 17 there is a Christmas dance.
Entry is £5 at the door. free parking at the Guildhall after 6pm in Chard Council car-park. Bring your own soft drinks and snacks.
The event is at Chard Guildhall, Fore Street, Somerset, TA20 1PP.
For more information call Jeannie Clark on 01803 325905. Visit the website: www.dancingdou.co.uk.