Chard School supports The Watch Project
PUBLISHED: 08:01 22 January 2020
Chard School was pleased to welcome the 'Watch Project' to its assembly on Monday (January 20).
The 'Watch Project' is a local charity which works to support the mental health of local adults and children and is the one that, as a school, Chard chose to support this academic year.
In assembly the school student council was delighted to present a cheque to the charity following collections at its Christmas performances last term.
Headteacher Katie Hill said: "We are delighted to be able to support this local charity which offers adults and children in the local community a safe place to restore capabilities and personal resilience.
"Our thanks to the school community for their generous donations to this worthy cause."
