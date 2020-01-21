Advanced search

Chard School supports The Watch Project

PUBLISHED: 08:01 22 January 2020

Chard School pupils present a cheque to The Watch Project. Picture: Chard Schhol

Chard School pupils present a cheque to The Watch Project. Picture: Chard Schhol

Chard School was pleased to welcome the 'Watch Project' to its assembly on Monday (January 20).

The 'Watch Project' is a local charity which works to support the mental health of local adults and children and is the one that, as a school, Chard chose to support this academic year.

In assembly the school student council was delighted to present a cheque to the charity following collections at its Christmas performances last term.

Headteacher Katie Hill said: "We are delighted to be able to support this local charity which offers adults and children in the local community a safe place to restore capabilities and personal resilience.

"Our thanks to the school community for their generous donations to this worthy cause."

