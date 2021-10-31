The children of Chard School put on two delightful performances of their harvest festival songs and readings to an audience of family and friends as they celebrated the donations that their families had kindly provided for the Lord’s Larder in Chard.

First to perform were pre-prep, who relished the opportunity to get up on the stage performing a range of songs and readings with great enthusiasm.

Next up on the stage were the prep classes who raised the roof of the chapel with their ‘rocking’ music and delighted the audience with their readings, many of which they had composed themselves.

Headmistress Katie Hill said: “Our thanks to everyone for their generous food donations which was welcomed at the Lord's Larder in Chard. Some wonderful autumn cheer, well done everyone!”