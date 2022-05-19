Youngsters from Chard take part in outdoor activities - Credit: Chard School

Youngsters from Chard stayed at an outdoor activity centre in North Devon for their residential trip this year.

Chard School pupils from years 5 and 6 were challenged to complete an array of activities over the course of their stay.

They enjoyed wilderness activities, kayaking, paddleboarding, rifle shooting, archery, an ultimate assault course and high ropes.

Pupils also visited the Big Sheep park and had a day surfing and coasteering on the Croyde coast.

Headteacher Katie Hill said: “Our thanks to Mrs Pielesz, Mrs Halford, Mr Sills and Mr Lucas who accompanied the children on their residential trip and looked after them so brilliantly; it certainly was a week to remember for our Cerdic children who took part in all of the activities with great enthusiasm.

“There were definitely some fears overcome and memories made. We are delighted that our children were able to make the most of this fantastic opportunity.”