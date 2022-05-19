News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Chard youngsters overcome fears and make memories at activity centre

Dan Wilkins

Published: 4:03 PM May 19, 2022
Youngsters from Chard take part in outdoor activities

Youngsters from Chard stayed at an outdoor activity centre in North Devon for their residential trip this year. 

Chard School pupils from years 5 and 6 were challenged to complete an array of activities over the course of their stay. 

Youngsters from Chard take part in outdoor activities

They enjoyed wilderness activities, kayaking, paddleboarding, rifle shooting, archery, an ultimate assault course and high ropes. 

Youngsters from Chard take part in outdoor activities

Youngsters from Chard take part in outdoor activities

Youngsters from Chard take part in outdoor activities

Pupils also visited the Big Sheep park and had a day surfing and coasteering on the Croyde coast. 

Headteacher Katie Hill said: “Our thanks to Mrs Pielesz, Mrs Halford, Mr Sills and Mr Lucas who accompanied the children on their residential trip and looked after them so brilliantly; it certainly was a week to remember for our Cerdic children who took part in all of the activities with great enthusiasm.  

“There were definitely some fears overcome and memories made. We are delighted that our children were able to make the most of this fantastic opportunity.” 

