Chard School pupil Xavier Ashurst was thrilled to be awarded his Certificate of Merit from The Child of Britain Association by Headteacher Katie Hill in his School Celebration Assembly.

Xavier, age nine, was one of 300 nationwide nominations shortlisted from thousands of entries to achieve a certificate for his spirit, determination and courage - an extraordinary honour and achievement.

The Child of Britain Awards shine a light on young people who face challenges every day.

Xavier’s parents, Richard and Jayne Ashurst said, “We are delighted that Xavier has been recognised by The Child of Britain Awards in honouring his extraordinary courage and determination to continue to overcome adversity from such an early age.

"His love and positivity are truly inspirational to us as a family and his friends.

"We thank the Child of Britain Awards for celebrating our rare and unique children who go through so much and teach us even more.

"Xavier lives his life to the full and never complains meaning many of his challenges go unnoticed which is why it is so special to receive this recognition.

"We would also like to thank Mrs Hill and everyone at Chard School for the incredible academic and pastoral support Xavier has received since he joined his reception class.

"Furthermore as Xavier’s condition is very demanding physically we are especially grateful to his Sports Teacher Miss Taswell for the fantastic support and encouragement he has been given to believe in himself.”

Mrs Hill said: “It is wonderful to see Xavier having the recognition he deserves for being the star that he is! He truly is an inspiration. We are so proud.”

A spokesman for The Child of Britain Awards said: “All our nominees are inspirational young people who have achieved the extraordinary.

"All entrants into the awards have also been contacted with a certificate of Merit to congratulate them on their incredible achievements.”



