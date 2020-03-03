Pupils win coveted places at Colyton Grammar School

Chard School pupils who have won places at Colyton Grammar School (l/r) Hugh Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Robbie Irving-Bell and Sophia Holland. Picture: CS Archant

A number of Chard School pupils are celebrating after being awarded places at Colyton Grammar School (CGS).

Nearly 70 per of the year 6 children who sat their 11+ examination in September gained places at CGS.

Headmistress Katie Hill said: "Colyton Grammar School is a selective school and has enjoyed great academic success, ranking it amongst the best schools of its type in the country.

"We are delighted that almost 70 per cent of our Year 6 pupils who sat the Colyton entrance exam have gained places at the school.

"This is a great achievement for the children and reflects the hard work and dedication that they have applied to their learning throughout their time at Chard School.

"Many congratulations to pupils Hugh Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Robbie Irving-Bell and Sophia Holland."

Chard School is holding an open morning on March 20, from 9.30am to 11.30am, and invites visitors to tour their school and facilities. For more information or to register your interest call 01460 63234.