Restoration work complete at Chard School

The scaffolding is now down, marking the end of the restoration work at Chard School.

Chard School received a grant award from the Chard High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) to make repairs to its historic buildings as part of their Building Repair and Shop Front Improvement grant scheme launched in January this year.

Works began in early March and were carried out by specialist contractors over the following months. At the start of June, work finished on School House.

The flint-faced, Grade II* listed Chard School building, in Fore Street, is one of Chard’s oldest, dated 1583. It became Chard Grammar School in 1671 and there has been a school on the site ever since. The school is now a preparatory school for children age 4-11 years.

Anna Matthews, Chard High Street Heritage Action Zone Project Manager said: “The Chard School project is delivering critical repairs to one of the oldest and most important buildings in the town centre, ensuring that it will be there for many years to come for all to enjoy.

"We are looking forward to working with other building owners in the town centre to support them to repair and improve premises through the grant scheme. The new Shop Front Design Guide will provide advice and guidance that ensures Chard’s special character shines through.”

Chard School’s Headteacher, Katie Hill, said “Chard School are pleased to be involved with the Chard High Street Heritage Action Zone.

"We were delighted to receive a grant from the Heritage Action Zone which is enabling us to make some important repairs to our historic school building. These repairs will ensure that School House remains able to educate many future generations of children within its unique building.”

Chard School will be holding its next Open Day on Monday, June 20. To book a tour, contact the school on 01460 63234.