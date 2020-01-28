Chard School backs local church

Chard School pupils present a cheque to Father Jeff. Picture Chard Scool Archant

Chard School pupils welcomed Father Jeff and Alison Cruickshank from the Church of The Good Shepherd to their school assembly on Monday, January 27.

The student council was delighted to present a cheque to the church following collections at their Christmas performances last term.

Headteacher Katie Hill said: "The donation is a token of our thanks for enabling us to host our carol service in the beautiful church building.

"It was also a good opportunity for us to thank Father Jeff for all the support he has shown to the school over the last years as he is retiring from his post at the end of this month.

"We would like to wish Father Jeff a wonderful retirement in Wales."

Chard School is holding an open morning on Friday, March 20, 9.30am to 11.30am, when visitors can tour the school and facilities. For more information or to register an interest call 01460 63234.