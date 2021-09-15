News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
School pupils enjoy space adventure

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 2:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Chard School welcomes Space Odyssey

Chard School welcomes Space Odyssey - Credit: Chard School

To mark the launch of their new whole school topic, explorers  and adventurers, Chard School pupils were treated to a visit from a travelling planetarium which was installed in their school gym.

The planetarium was supplied by Space Odyssey, which offers spectacular 360 degree space and biology learning experiences for children and adults of all ages. From rockets to astronauts and space stations to distant galaxies, the planetarium transported the children on a breath-taking journey through space and time.

Headmistress Katie Hill said: “What a fabulous start to our whole school topic explorers  and adventurers! Thanks to Simon Ould and Space Odyssey for providing this fantastic, immersive learning experience for our children and thanks also to Katrina Halford (head of science) for masterminding and organising this memorable day!”

Chard School is holding an open day on Friday, October 1. For more information or to book your tour, please contact the office on 01460 63234 or email marketing@chardschool.co.uk

Somerset News

