Chardstock communities save threatened shops

The Chardstock community shop, which is under threat of closure - Credit: LDRS

Two village shops, under threat of closure, have been given a lifeline by their local communities, together with a council grant.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) heard how Chardstock shop and post office were due to close after the current owners announced their retirement and were unable to find a new commercial buyer.

The interior of the Chardstock community shop - Credit: LDRS

EDDC’s Community Grant Panel discussed efforts by the local community to save the shop, which would include a post office facility and serve as a social hub for the village.

Local people came together and raised around £250,000 in just a few months to take over the shop but separate it from the attached house.

Councillor agreed to give £1,620.20 to Chardstock Community Shop from the Community Buildings Fund which would help in the legal process of separating the two parts of the building and provide some safety measures.

The grant was on condition the applicants share their experience with the council and to successfully complete the separation of the shop from the private dwelling.

Conservative councillor for Dunkeswell and Otterhead, David Key, praised the work of the local community.

“This has been an absolutely incredible feat, what they’ve done, because there was a possibility – if they couldn’t have got anybody to take it over – they would have lost the post office,” he said.

The panel also agreed to grant £4,000 to Dalwood Community Shop, about three miles west of Axminster.

The shop already exists as a community venture and is leased from EDDC.

Shop managers presented plans before the pandemic for a small meeting area to allow local residents to meet informally and reduce social isolation.

The plans were passed at the time but, after significant delays in signing the new lease between the owners and EDDC, the grant was cancelled.

The owners applied for help towards the same project and were granted £4,250 as the local community had successfully raised all the other funds needed.

Councillors on the panel agreed unanimously to the grants for the two community shops.