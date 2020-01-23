Green initiatives launched in Chardstock

Tree planting at Chardstock (l/r) Jonathan Long, Cllr Paul Hughes, Nick Long, Michael Davis, Cllr Caroline Wilson (council chairman) Paul Hayward, Kate Balston, Nick Mason and Kim Mason. Picture Malcolm Balston. Archant

A series of green initiatives have been launched by Chardstock Parish Council in a bid to combat climate change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chardstock parish clerk and Yarty Ward district councillor Paul Hayward says action is needed now to combat climate change. Chardstock parish clerk and Yarty Ward district councillor Paul Hayward says action is needed now to combat climate change.

These have included a commitment to plant at least 100 trees a year in the parish.

The council will provide funding to pay for them, either directly, by match funding or by seeking grants from various sources and benefactors.

Councillors also agreed to establish a tree register so that local landowners, both commercial and private, can work with them to identify and nominate land and space for significant tree planting.

Michael Davis, the council's tree warden, has been helping the authority develop its tree strategy and action plan to both combat climate change and to help nurture and improve woodland and countryside stewardship in and around the parish.

Mr Davis identified the devastating effects of Ash Dieback in East Devon as the trigger to jump-start the council's tree planting programme and the need to push ahead with tangible projects to offset the potential loss of millions of trees across the county.

Now the council has decided to turn its annual parish meeting - scheduled for April 29 - into a climate change awareness event, and invite residents to attend for an evening of presentations, debate and positive action.

More details will be published nearer the date on council's website and in the press and on social media feeds across the parish.

Paul Hayward, parish clerk and district council ward member for Yarty, said: "I am delighted to be able to support the parish council both as their employee and also as their elected ward member in this much-welcomed initiative to urgently tackle the wider global issue.

"Coupled with their recent energy efficiency works at the community hall, soon to be further enhanced by the addition of solar panels and batteries, Chardstock Parish Council intends to lead the way in promoting a drive towards carbon neutrality.

"They hope to be an inspiration to all smaller local councils by actively demonstrating that they too can work with their communities and residents to truly make a difference.

"Words are no longer enough - we need our councils to step up to the mark with positive actions and deeds that go beyond the rhetoric."