Move to introduce tariffs at free car park in Honiton defended by town council

Honiton Town Council has resolved to develop the car park in Dowell Street into a paying facility. Archant

A move to introduce tariffs at a free-to-use car park in Honiton has been defended by the town council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Beehive car park, in Dowell Street, could see charges imposed that mirror the cost of using the town's Lace Walk long-stay car park.

Honiton Town Council said the proposed charges were put forward after 'much consideration and debate'.

Mark Tredwin, the council's town clerk, said: "At a time where the council is coming under increasing pressure to declare a climate emergency, any steps that encourage people to walk or to car share should be welcomed.

"The council is actively looking to encourage people to visit the town.

"Sadly, inconsiderate parking has meant that coaches have not been able to access the coach parking in recent times.

"The policing of the car park is essential to prevent this from happening."

Mr Tredwin said in the next five to six years, works at the car park, such as resurfacing, line marking and rates could incur costs of up to £50,000.