Thousands raised for dementia support groups at charity ball

The B! Health Fitness party. Picture: Fergal Jasper Photography Archant

Thousands of pounds will be used to help people living with dementia and their families, thanks to a charity ball and auction.

The event, organised by B! Health and Fitness, raised £3,000 for dementia support groups in Honiton and Lyme Regis.

More than 100 people attended the ball which included live music from Area 52, food by chef Hugo Shuttleworth, of Old Dairy Catering, a raffle, an auction and a sponsored leg wax for four of the health club's team.

Craig Bernhardt, the club's owner, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support of local companies who donated prizes and their services.

"Organisations such as the Honiton Admiral Nurse and Lyme Memory Café are vitally important to ensure support is on hand for those families affected. It is just unimaginable to think that a loved one whom you have been close to all your life can suddenly no longer recognise you, or where they are.

"The emotional anguish must be awful and so we wanted to try and raise some funds to help support these important groups in our local communities."