Golf day is good for your ELF

President Peter Creek (right) of Axminster Rotary Club presents a cheque for £1,000 to Gary Moores of the Exeter Leukaemia Fund. Picture: Don Waterhouse Archant

The Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF) has received a £1,000 boost thanks to a charity golf day organised by Rotarians from Axminster and Lyme Regis.

The annual event took place at Lyme Regis Golf Club and the money raised was divided between the two clubs to be presented to their chosen charities.

The largest part of Axminster's share was donated to ELF, whose representative Gary Moores went along to receive the money at the club's weekly lunch last week. He was handed a giant cheque by president Peter Creek.

ELF is based at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and works to help families of those affected by blood cancers and disorders across the South West.

Mr Moores explained how contributions, like the one from the Rotarians, were used to help patients with such problems as travel to and from the hospital during treatment.

To find out more about ELF and the help it can provide call 01392 247725.