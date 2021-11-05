Hazel and Katie Rowland after having the chop at the Cut & Curl hair salon in Ottery. - Credit: Contributed

A mother and daughter who sacrificed their long hair for charity have raised £1,200.

Hazel Rowland, who lives in Honiton, and her daughter Katie both submitted to the hairdresser’s scissors at Cut & Curl in Ottery St Mary.

Hazel, who has had very long hair all her life, had it chopped to shoulder length – a dramatic change for her.

Katie and Hazel before they sacrificed their long hair for charity - Credit: Contributed

Katie went one step further and had her head shaved completely.

The pair would like to say ‘thank you’ to Roz, Chris, Val and Mabel at Cut & Curl, not only for cutting their hair but also making them feel comfortable and relaxed.

Hazel would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to her bosses Tina and Wayne and the rest of the team at the Greyhound for their support and help in raising money for their chosen charities – Cancer Research UK and the Mental Health Foundation UK.