Hazel and Katie have the chop for charity
- Credit: Contributed
A mother and daughter who sacrificed their long hair for charity have raised £1,200.
Hazel Rowland, who lives in Honiton, and her daughter Katie both submitted to the hairdresser’s scissors at Cut & Curl in Ottery St Mary.
Hazel, who has had very long hair all her life, had it chopped to shoulder length – a dramatic change for her.
Katie went one step further and had her head shaved completely.
The pair would like to say ‘thank you’ to Roz, Chris, Val and Mabel at Cut & Curl, not only for cutting their hair but also making them feel comfortable and relaxed.
Hazel would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to her bosses Tina and Wayne and the rest of the team at the Greyhound for their support and help in raising money for their chosen charities – Cancer Research UK and the Mental Health Foundation UK.
