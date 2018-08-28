Advanced search

Cranbrook holds table top sale in aid of the ‘Blood Bikes’

PUBLISHED: 13:05 13 January 2019

Cranbrook Bike Show organisers with Devon Freewheelers. Ref mhc bike show 6. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Event will raise much-needed funds for the bikers who save lives transporting vital medical supplies

There is a chance to sell unwanted goods and pick up a few bargains while supporting a vital local charity on Saturday, February 9.

Cranbrook Town Council is holding a table top sale in aid of its charity of the year, the Devon Freewheelers.

They are a team of volunteer bikers who make urgent deliveries of blood, organs and tissue samples to the NHS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They can also take medication direct to patients at home in the case of urgent need, and donor breast milk to neonatali Intensive care units throughout Devon. They have recently started transporting life-saving blood transfusions directly to the air ambulances in Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

The table top sale takes place at the Younghayes centre from 10.30am until 1pm. Local residents are invited to book a table and sell any unwanted items - £10 for a full table or £6 for a half table. Businesses are also being asked if they can donate prizes for a raffle.

