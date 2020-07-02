Axminster charity shop back in business

Axminster’s Charity Togs shop is open for business again - and welcoming donations, organisers stressed this week.

Axminster’s Charity Togs shop is open for business. Picture: ACS Axminster’s Charity Togs shop is open for business. Picture: ACS

The shop, in South Street, funds Axminster Care Service whose volunteers provide needy people with a vast range of services.

It aims to make life a little easier when things get tough.

A spokesperson said: “The shop has been thoroughly cleaned and set up with hand sanitizers and a one-way system to accommodate the social distancing along with signs to keep people safe.

“During the past few months, it has been the hub for Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER), with a group of volunteers manning the phones each day for emergency assistance, prescription collect and deliveries and sometimes just a chat to keep in touch with the outside world during those unprecedented times.

“This service is starting to wind down now with prescription deliveries twice a week for the most venerable and those in need still. “

The charity has paid special thanks to the local Bostock family, who run Axe Skip Hire, for donating the signs, PPE etc.

The spokesperson continued: “We are very grateful to them for all of their help over the past few weeks, thus enabling the shop to re-open.

“We are now working with Axe Skip Hire who are able, with the bulk collection service they offer, to take away our un-saleable goods for recycling.

“Regular updates will be posted within the shop so please call in and have a look around.”

“We look forward to seeing you in the shop over the coming weeks.”

Axminster Care Service is a local charity, with an enthusiastic team of around 60 members, helping people registered, or in the area of Axminster Medical Practice, receive the care they need.

Charity Togs prides itself on offering a wide range of items, including a great and varied selection of clothes and shoes for all age groups, books, records, CDs, DVDs, household items, gifts, and crafting materials.

To find out more about Charity Togs and the care service and how to donate visit the website at: https://axminstercareservice.wordpress.com/charity-togs/