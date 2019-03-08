Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charlotte hooks first mackerel of the season

PUBLISHED: 10:29 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 02 April 2019

Charlotte Bateman with her mackerel. Picture Harry May

Charlotte Bateman with her mackerel. Picture Harry May

Archant

Brownie leader’s ‘beast of a catch’ surprises Lyme Regis skipper Harry May

Lyme skipper Harry May. Picrture Marie FLyme skipper Harry May. Picrture Marie F

Lyme’s first line-caught mackerel of the season has been landed.

Charlotte Bateman hooked the fish during a trip on board local skipper Harry May’s boat Marie F.

Harry said: “It’s very early in the season to catch mackerel but within 10 minutes of leaving the harbour Charlotte said: ‘I’ve got one‘ and much to my surprise pulled in a fine beast.”

By tradition the first mackerel of the season caught on a hand line at Lyme is presented to the town mayor – but as it was Mothering Sunday Charlotte decided to give it to her mum.

Charlotte, a Brownie leader and St John Ambulance volunteer, was on a trip to Lyme from her home in Bristol with her boyfriend Jake.

She said she didn’t realise what an important event catching the first mackerel of the season was for Lyme people.

Harry May is in his 47th year of taking people out mackerel fishing. He started in 1970, then took two years off hitch-hiking to Australia and back, but has not missed a year since.

He said: “I have found the perfect life working from Easter until the end of the first week of November and then taking the boats out of the harbour until the following Easter.”

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Industry recognition for Lyme cinema boss

This photo of firemen gathered outside the Lyme Regis cinema was taken by Lyn Martin, owner of Dorset House.

Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Rubbish dumped in brook at Cranbrook’s Country Park

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Charlotte hooks first mackerel of the season

Charlotte Bateman with her mackerel. Picture Harry May

Missing West Dorset woman Julie Wright has been found.

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Residents clear up waste dumped in Cranbrook beauty spot

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Morris and Cann net as Dunks round off a terrific week

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists