Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Charmouth

Archant

Police investigating the attempted burglary of a shop in Charmouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Dorset Police received a report at 1.24am on Wednesday, August 12, of an attempted burglary at Charmouth Stores on The Street.

It was reported that when entry was gained to the building, an alarm went off and the offenders left in a dark-coloured saloon vehicle without taking anything.

Police Constable Dan White said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area around the relevant time to please get in touch.

“From initial enquiries I have established that a number of vehicles drove past around the time of the incident and I am appealing directly for the drivers to come forward.

“I would also ask residents to check their home CCTV systems for any relevant footage to assist my investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200119605. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111..