Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre to reopen

PUBLISHED: 15:13 29 July 2020

Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre. Picture: Chris Carson

Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre will reopen on Saturday (August 1).

New safety measures have been put in place to keep its volunteers, staff and visitors as safe as possible.

The centre will be open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and entry is free with no booking required.

A message to visitors on its website said: “We are reducing our visitor numbers, so a queuing system will be in place from the rear entrance of the building.

“We are following the government guidelines with track and trace details, too. Sanitising stations are in place at the entrances and inside the centre and don’t forget your face masks.

“We will be running private fossil hunting walks during August. We have scheduled these in so head to our events calendar for more information and to book your places.

“Please continue to email in photos of your fossil finds, and the centre team will ID them ‘virtually’.

“We will still be monitoring the Fossil Collecting Code and recording scheme, so please also contact us if you believe you have found a key scientific fossil from the West Dorset Coast or Undercliffs reserve.”

