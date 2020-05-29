Advanced search

Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre awarded for outstanding contribution to geography

PUBLISHED: 08:59 30 May 2020

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre who have just recieved an award from The Royal Geographical Society. Picture: The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre who have just recieved an award from The Royal Geographical Society. Picture: The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre

Archant

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre has won an award for its impact on the world of geography.

The centre is the recipient of the Royal Geographical Society’s award for facilitating fieldwork and encouraging scientific and environmental engagement within the community.

The award acknowledges the centre’s completion of objectives set out in its Constitution of the Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre Charity.

The constitution focuses on educating the public in the geology, palaeontology, geomorphology and natural history of the coast as well as maintaining the centre.

The centre paid special thanks to Professor Jim Rose for the nomination and said deputy senior warden Alison Ferris will go to the Royal Geographical Society later in the year to collect the award.

The Royal Geographical Society is the UK’s learned society for geography and professional body for geographers. They hold annual awards which recognise people or organisations for their outstanding contributions to geographical research, fieldwork and teaching, and public engagement.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre awarded for outstanding contribution to geography

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre who have just recieved an award from The Royal Geographical Society. Picture: The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre

Fifty fined for breaching Covid-19 rules over Bank Holiday

East Devon author hits top ten with new thriller

East Devon author Paddy Magrane who has reached the top ten with his new book Red Deser. Picture: Paddy Magrane

Councillor apologises for swearing on live stream of meeting on YouTube

Councillor Tom Wright. Picture: LDRS
Drive 24