Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre awarded for outstanding contribution to geography

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre who have just recieved an award from The Royal Geographical Society. Picture: The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre Archant

The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre has won an award for its impact on the world of geography.

The centre is the recipient of the Royal Geographical Society’s award for facilitating fieldwork and encouraging scientific and environmental engagement within the community.

The award acknowledges the centre’s completion of objectives set out in its Constitution of the Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre Charity.

The constitution focuses on educating the public in the geology, palaeontology, geomorphology and natural history of the coast as well as maintaining the centre.

The centre paid special thanks to Professor Jim Rose for the nomination and said deputy senior warden Alison Ferris will go to the Royal Geographical Society later in the year to collect the award.

The Royal Geographical Society is the UK’s learned society for geography and professional body for geographers. They hold annual awards which recognise people or organisations for their outstanding contributions to geographical research, fieldwork and teaching, and public engagement.