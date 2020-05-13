Advanced search

Nursing home residents have a ball

PUBLISHED: 11:58 13 May 2020

Nursing home residents at their spring ball. Picture: Bymead House

Nursing home residents at their spring ball. Picture: Bymead House

Residents and staff at a Charmouth nursing home put on their glad rags to hold a spring ball.

Dressed to the nines they danced the afternoon away at Bymead House, in Axminster Road.

The lounge was decorated with balloons, bunting and fairy lights to make the occasion extra special.

The ball was followed by an elegant afternoon tea with delicious cakes and fancies made by Bymead’s talented cook.

Staff also dressed up when the home marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, May 8.

They put on a tea party in the garden dressed as land girls, soldiers and sailors.

Residents all enjoyed a Mojito, supplied by Dark Bear Cocktails, of Bridport, and sang a variety of wartime songs, followed by the National Anthem.

A Bymead spokeswoman said: “All the staff have worked very hard to maintain our high standards of care and we continue to remain COVID-19 free during this difficult time.”

