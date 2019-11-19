Charmouth resident still full of beans at 103
PUBLISHED: 12:42 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 19 November 2019
Archant
Eating plenty of baked beans is part of the recipe for a long life, says Barbara Pope.
And she should know - on Thursday (November 14) she celebrated her 103rd birthday at Bymead House Nursing home in Charmouth.
Barbara, the home's oldest resident, was born during World War One and enjoyed her big day with fellow residents and staff.
She was given a beautifully homemade cake, balloons and presents.
Barbara's secret to reaching her 103rd birthday is to 'push your way through life, eat plenty of baked beans, being an only child and working hard'.
Comments have been disabled on this article.