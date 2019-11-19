Charmouth resident still full of beans at 103

Barbara Pope celebrates her 103rd birthday at Bymead House in Charmouth. Picture Bymead Archant

Eating plenty of baked beans is part of the recipe for a long life, says Barbara Pope.

And she should know - on Thursday (November 14) she celebrated her 103rd birthday at Bymead House Nursing home in Charmouth.

Barbara, the home's oldest resident, was born during World War One and enjoyed her big day with fellow residents and staff.

She was given a beautifully homemade cake, balloons and presents.

Barbara's secret to reaching her 103rd birthday is to 'push your way through life, eat plenty of baked beans, being an only child and working hard'.