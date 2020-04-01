Dance fan Edna has a ball on her 100th birthday

Edna Imhoff at her 100th birthday party. Picture: Bymead Archant

Strictly Come Dancing fan Edna Imhoff had a ball when she celebrated her 100th birthday at a Charmouth nursing home this week.

And along with the customary card from The Queen she received a message of congratulations from her favourite TV dance star Anton Du Beke.

Edna is the third oldest resident at Bymead Nursing Home where, she was joined by staff and fellow residents for a birthday party with home made cake.

Because the home has been in lockdown members of her family were able to speak with her by video conference call.

The lounge was decorated in pink, white and gold to include a balloon arch. Edna wore Burgundy with a golden tiara and looked radiant.

Edna has always loved to dance, her favourite being Ballroom and Latin.

Bymead administrator Ali Taylor said: “Bymead House will hold a proper celebration with Edna’s family and friends once the restrictions of Covid-19 have been lifted.”