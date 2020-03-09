Landslips warning as mother and daughter rescued by Lyme lifeboat

Ten-year-old Iona Brough aboard the X boat which then took her to the lifeboat.

RNLI chiefs in Lyme Regis are warning Jurassic Coast walkers about the dangers of being cut off by the tide because of landslips.

The coastal route between Lyme and Charmouth has been made more treacherous by recent landslides.

The town's lifeboat crew was called out twice on Saturday (March 7) following reports of four people in trouble.

In the first case, just after 3pm, two people managed to walk to safety from Seven Rock Point west of Lyme Regis harbour.

But only minutes later a mother and her ten-year-old daughter were cut off because of a landslip east of the town as they tried to walk from Lyme Regis to Charmouth looking for fossils.

Volunteer lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks raised the alarm after spotting Hester Brough and her daughter Iona in difficulties east of the new sea wall.

The latest cliff fall on west beach near Jacobs Ladder

Mr Marks said: "The couple had started their walk two hours before high tide but landslips following heavy rain are reducing safe areas ashore and increasing the risk of being cut off earlier."

One lifeboat crew member, Rich Tilley swam ashore to assist the pair. Then the crew's X-boat - a ten foot inflatable - was rowed ashore to pick them up and transfer them to the lifeboat.

Hester Brough, on holiday from Bathampton, Somerset, said: "I am a little embarrassed but we were so relieved to see the lifeboat crew. We won't be walking in that direction again now that we know about the landslips."