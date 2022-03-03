River Cottage chefs hold family cooking workshops

Chefs from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's River Cottage Restaurant shared their tips for making healthy, low-cost meals at two community cookery workshops in Axminster.

Local parents and children attended the sessions on Monday, February 21 and Tuesday 21, which were hosted by the charity Project Food.

They were held in a part of Axminster Hospital’s kitchens which has been adapted for the charity’s use by NHS Property Services – six of whose employees helped out during the sessions.

Children at the Project Food cookery workshop - Credit: Contributed

The workshops were part of the NHS’s ‘social prescribing’ initiative, in which health professionals refer people to non-clinical services that will support their health and wellbeing.

With a sharp increase in the number of families living in poverty since the start of the Covid pandemic, the increasing cost of living and the soaring demand for food banks, Project Food aims to help people on low incomes to eat well.

Children eat the meals they have cooked at the workshop - Credit: Contributed

The River Cottage chefs showed the families how to cook appetising, nutritional meals on a budget, using seasonal produce.

Speaking before the workshops, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said: “Project Food are doing brilliant work in the community, helping people to skill up in the kitchen and improve their lives with better cooking and easier access to healthier food.

“We know they are making a difference, and we are delighted to be supporting them over half term with some lessons for children from local families. Teaching young people to cook is a great way to help them develop their self-esteem and build their resilience. I really hope they enjoy their lessons with our chefs and I look forward to more of these collaborations with Project Food."

Tiggy Parry, director of Project Food, said: “We are delighted that we are able to bring together River Cottage and NHS Property Services volunteers to support children in Axminster. Our relationship with both organisations is making a huge difference to the impact we can have in the local community.”

Project Food relocated to the new facility within Axminster Hospital last year after NHS Property Services invested £10,000 in work to convert a disused area of the kitchens, as part of the NHS’s social prescribing programme.