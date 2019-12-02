Advanced search

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

PUBLISHED: 07:01 03 December 2019

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Axminster Freemasons presented cheques to local causes following their annual church service.

Rev Clive Sedgewick receives a doantion for the Minster Appeal from Lord of the M<anor Jim Rowe. Picture: Axminster FreemasonsRev Clive Sedgewick receives a doantion for the Minster Appeal from Lord of the M

Members of the Virtue and Honor Lodge made donations to the Flamingo Pool, Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and the Minster Church appeal.

The money was raised during Ted Churchett's Mastership of the Lodge.

Cheques were presented at a tea following the church service which was conducted by the Rev Clive Sedgewick.

The Flamingo Pool, aims to provide and maintain an eco-friendly public community swimming pool. By using solar panels and pool covers, they lower the carbon footprint and save money and all be self funded as a charity.

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support was set up in June 2018 by Mary Kahn and a team of local people all wanting to invest their time to provide a support for those affected by cancer.

To support these charities or to be considered for a donation from Axminster Freemasons next year email the charity steward W Bro Philip Male at philipmale@hotmail.co.uk

