Honiton Chilcotts auction off paintings from local children's illustrator

A collection of paintings from local children's author is set to be auctioned off at Chilcotts this April.

The paintings are from children's illustrator Kenneth Lilly, a British wildlife artist who contributed to educational magazines (look, learn treasure). Kenneth Lilly was originally from Kent but moved to East Devon from a young age where he stayed until he died in 1996.

The auction takes place from 10 am on Saturday, April 9. Viewing is available at the salerooms from April 6 to 9.

Included in the auction are a collection of original artworks. Illustrations from ‘The Squirrel’ by Margaret Lane, and ‘Puss, Puss, Come to my Corner’ by William Mayne – where the Puss in question is actually a wild hare. There are several striking pictures of horses, which were a real passion for Lilly, plus more exotic creatures such as the greater Indian fruit bat.

Also for sale are a selection of notes, sketches, letters from Walker Books and art galleries across the world including New York where Lilly exhibited at the Exhibition of Original Illustrations in 1985, and Luxembourg’s Musée national d'histoire naturelle After Nature exhibition.

Auctioneer Duncan Chilcott said: “It feels as though we have rediscovered a wonderful artistic talent not widely known about. Lilly’s paintings are exquisitely realised, with a huge amount of attention to detail and often with a lot of fun and character incorporated into the portraits of animals and birds.

“This is the first time these items have come to market. They will certainly be of interest to collectors of book illustrations, those who remember the books from their childhood and anyone who loves paintings of wildlife.”

This collection has been divided into 14 lots, with estimates of between £50 and £20. The auction takes place from 10 am on Saturday, April 9 at the Dolphin Salerooms in Honiton High Street.