Midweek Herald > News

Mousemen furniture going under the hammer in Honiton

person

Adam Manning

Published: 10:42 AM August 23, 2022
east devon

Carved Mouse. - Credit: Chilcotts Auctioneers.

Several items of miid-20th century oak furniture featuring carved mice are to be sold at Chilcotts in September.

They will be sold at the Chilcotts’ September sale - and valuers expect them to sell for a high price.

‘Mouseman’ furniture was made by an English carpenter, Robert Thompson who was born in Kilburn, North Yorkshire in 1876. The son of a carpenter and stonemason, Thompson moved into the family business and found success with his now renowned designs. 

The inspiration for his Mouseman furniture is reputed to have come from a fellow carver’s comments about those working in the trade being as ‘poor as a church mouse’. In response, Thompson carved a mouse, which then became the trademark for all his furniture, and thereafter he became known as Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson.  

This range was made from around 1919; the pieces were so popular that Thompson established up a small furniture-making business, Robert Thompson’s Craftsmen Limited. The carpenters and joiners continued producing pieces using the same hand-made techniques as their founder. 

Mouseman furniture and objects are very sought-after among private collectors and examples can also be found in public spaces such as the choir stalls at Durham University and a library at Rothschilds in London. There is also a visitor centre at the Kilburn furniture workshop. 

Auctioneer Duncan Chilcott said: “As well as the carved mice, Mouseman pieces are identifiable by the dimpled – or adzed - surfaces, and dowel construction."

honiton

Mouseman furniture. - Credit: Chilcotts Auctioneers.

The furniture that is being sold by Chilcotts dates from the 1950s and 60s, collected by a Yorkshireman who had long admired the work of Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson.  On offer are a dining table with six dining chairs, including two carvers, a trolley, sideboard, blanket chest, rocking chair and fireside chair. 

These items are valued at between £400 and £4,000 and are likely to sell well due to the rarity of such original pieces. 

The Mouseman items will be auctioned in the Good Antiques & Home Interiors sale on September 10 at Chilcotts Dolphin Saleroom in Honiton High Street. Viewing is available from September 3. 

East Devon News
Honiton News

