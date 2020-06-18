Advanced search

Chilcotts Auctioneers to hold first virtual auction

PUBLISHED: 14:07 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 18 June 2020

Liz Chilcott with Angels print by Beryl Cook. Picture: Chilcotts

Liz Chilcott with Angels print by Beryl Cook. Picture: Chilcotts

Honiton’s Chilcotts Auctioneers will hold its first virtual sale since lockdown was enforced.

On offer will be Chinese ceramics, bronzes and Staffordshire pottery from the estate of a local collector as well as the print ‘Angels’ which is signed by the artist Beryl Cook and depicts nurses attending to a hospital patient.

Chilcotts will donate the commission from the sale of this picture to Honiton Hospital League of Friends.

Although the Silver Street salesroom won’t be open for the auction, auction-goers can bid using two live online bidding platforms. Buyers will also be able to take a closer look at the items before the auction by booking a viewing slot.

These viewing slots will be held today (Friday, June 19), between 9.30am-6.00pm. The sale will take place on Saturday ( une 20 ) and for more information, including the online catalogue, or if you have something to sell, please visit www.chilcottsauctioneers.co.uk

