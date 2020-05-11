Honiton children given activity packs to help through lockdown

The new location of Mill Water School at Bicton College. Archant

Children with learning difficulties have been given special activity packs to help them through lockdown thanks to Honiton Lions.

The organisation has donated £250 towards an initiative run by Bicton’s Mill Water School.

Honiton Lions, which recently donated £1,000 to four local organisations to help assist the town’s residents during the current pandemic, have now granted a request for financial support by the school for pupils living in the Honiton area.

Georgia White, a school fundraiser, wrote to the Lions seeking funding to provide activity packs for pupils who were confined to their homes.

In the letter she said: “Our goal is to provide activity packs and equipment (approximately £50 per pupil) for 110 pupils aged three to 19 who have severe and complex physical and learning difficulties while in isolation.

“The pack would be tailored to each child and include crafts, sensory and indoor and outdoor play items.”