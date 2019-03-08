Advanced search

Youngsters get their sea legs at Axmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:01 13 August 2019

The pirate crew at Axe Yacht Club's cadet week Picture: Matthew Webb

Archant

Sailing up the estuary in search of 'pirate treasure' and negotiating a floating obstacle course were some of the activities on offer to youngsters during Axe Yacht Club's (AYC) cadet week.

The support team on the river estuary during Axe Yacht Club's cadet week Picture: Matthew WebbThe support team on the river estuary during Axe Yacht Club's cadet week Picture: Matthew Webb

More than 30 children took part in a series of events which also included model boat building and capsize drills.

Gale-force winds and turbulent seas meant that the sailing activities were diverted to the River Axe.

The week culminated in the children racing model boats that they built from drift wood, old rope and cotton.

Cadet Week, which ran from August 5 to 9, is aimed at introducing complete beginners to sailing as well as including activities for more experienced children.

Sam Knights, a parent of two primary school aged children who took part, said: "It was a magical week for all the children. They learnt how to rig and de-rig dinghies, were taught basic sailing skills and set off in boats by themselves.

"They all made lots of new friends. The club is incredibly welcoming and friendly at the same time as offering an amazing variety of sailing and boating activities."

