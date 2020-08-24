Axminster youngsters wage war on litter louts

Litter pickers Edward and Arwen Over with the three bags of rubbish they collected at Millwey Rise, Axminster. Picture Peter Over Archant

Two Axminster youngsters were so horrified at the amount of rubbish left in public areas they have launched a clean up campaign.

Edward Over, aged seven, and Arwen, six, have equipped themsleves with litter grabbers to pick up waste from areas around Millwey Rise.

Parents Peter and Simona Over, of Cherry Tree, say they are immensely proud of what the children are doing.

Mr Over said the family often walked to the stores on the housing estate and were dismayed at the amount of litter on the nearby field where children play.

He said: “Now when we go for a walk the children pick up what litter they see. Last week they collected three bags of rubbish.”

“They enjoy doing it and plan to carry on.”

Edward and Arwen, pupils at Axminster Community Academy, have received rich praise for their efforts on social media.

One wrote on Facebook: “They are amazing - what super little kids.”